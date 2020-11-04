'Ensure piped water connections to all households'

MP Pratap Simha directed officials to ensure that each household is supplied with piped water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission in rural areas.

Chairing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting at ZP Hall on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged piped water connection to every household in the country.

He sought information on how many families were supplied with water under the scheme. Replying to this, officials from ZP drinking water and sanitation department said that there are plans to supply water to 46,276 households.

The MP said that he has appealed to Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr Manjunath on the necessary facilities for the designated Covid hospital and medical college in the district.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa said that the work on the building of 400-bed multi-speciality hospital will be completed in three years.

The MP advised him to submit a proposal for the required doctors and staff for the Covid designated hospital and medical college.

He further directed officials to construct solid waste management units in Gram Panchayat jurisdiction and segregate wet and dry waste. The wet waste should be converted to manure.

All those who have registered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be guaranteed with employment. The scheme should be used for the construction of toilets, sheep shed, concrete road and others, he said.

Stating that there is no shortage of funds under MGNREGS, he said that the scheme should benefit the rural people.

Measures should be initiated to improve the pass percentage in SSLC. When Dakshina Kannada district is in the second position in SSLC result, why is Kodagu in the 18th position? he asked.

DDPI Machado said that last year, the district was in 22nd position and this year it has reached 18th position.

The MP said that concrete roads should be laid under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. A few works will be initiated by MLA K G Bopaiah in Virajpet on November 12.

Member Kolleera Gopi Chinnappa and Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat President Pushpa highlighted the issue of the pathetic condition of roads in Virajpet and Somwarpet taluk.

CESC engineer Somashekar said that electricity connections have been provided to 3,700 families under Saubhagya scheme in the district. The work on providing connections to 400 families is pending.

Member Kolleera Chinnappa alleged that Saubhagya scheme has not seen much progress in the district. The frequent disruption in power supply at Balele is inconveniencing the people.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish and others were present.