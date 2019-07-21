‘Ensure water doesn’t stagnate in edn institutions’

The officials should take up cleanliness drive on the premises of schools and colleges to ensure that there was no scope for breeding of mosquitoes which spread vector-borne diseases in the district, Mangaluru City Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gayathri Nayak said.

Speaking at a meeting of the sub-committee constituted to check the spread of communicable diseases here, on Saturday, she said measures should be taken to ensure that water didn’t stagnate on the terrace of school and college buildings and in the surroundings. The school headmasters along with teachers and senior students should take up a drive on source reduction.

“The school grounds, water tanks and toilets should be checked thoroughly to ensure that water is not stagnant which otherwise gives scope for breeding of mosquitoes. A detailed report on the same should be submitted to the district administration,” she said.

Gayathri said teachers should also create awareness on vector-borne diseases among students. Even the NSS and NCC teams should also create awareness in this regard for the next one month.

DDPI Shivaramayya said already measures had been taken to ensure that water didn’t stagnate on the premises of the schools.

A one-day workshop for teachers at CRC and BRCs were organised to create awareness on dengue and malaria. DDPI Shivaramayya also spoke on the safety of children.

Fine

The Mangaluru City Corporation, in its drive against those who were responsible for spread of dengue by allowing water to stagnant in their surroundings, has slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on Nishan Chandra of Cafe Kart in Kannur.

Tyres were kept on the premises of Cafe Kart. The water collected in the tyres had become breeding ground for mosquitoes. The officials who visited the spot slapped the fine and also warned him against the practice.