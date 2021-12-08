FDP on blockchain technology inaugurated

FDP on blockchain technology inaugurated

DHNS
DHNS, Manipal,
  • Dec 08 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 22:39 ist

Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), MAHE, inaugurated its five-day faculty developmental programme (FDP) on blockchain technology and its applications virtually on Wednesday.

The programme is sponsored by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE-ATAL), New Delhi. Around 166 participants from across the country had participated in the programme.

Dr Rajkumar Buyya, professor at the School of Computing and Information Science, Melbourne, Australia, said there were several applications of blockchain technology.

He also focused on some trusted sites where security is needed, and blockchain is a must.

Healthcare, IoT and Bitcoins are some of the areas where blockchain is useful, he added.

MIT Director Cdr (Dr) Anil Rana said blockchain is a relevant technology. This emerging technology has many advantages and is user-friendly. 

Dr Harish Sahu, DRDO, New Delhi, also the reviewer of the Faculty Development Programme, was present at the event. 

