First-ever community library for Dakshina Kannada

A bright and well-ventilated room with magazines spread across the table and racks in the corner with neatly stacked books may seem as another modest library.

However, the library at Gundavupadavu Koraga Colony near Bajpe old airport on the city’s outskirts is unique.

It is undivided Dakshina Kannada district’s first-ever community library set up by the members of Koraga community. “We felt the need for a library that suits the needs of school-going children,” informs Ramesh who took up the initiative of setting up a library.

Koraga community, identified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) by the government, has been witnessing a slight increase in literacy levels.

“A library will not only widen children’s knowledge but also instil the reading habit,” said Ramesh, a first-generation literate.

With grants from Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), a small room was built next to their community hall in Gundavupadavu. The library presently has a collection of 500 books, mostly for children.

The books in the library were donated by retired lecturers, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy (KTSA) among others. Books worth over Rs 15,000 was donated by Mangaluru Tahsildar T G Guruprasad, says Ramesh with gratitude.

Guruprasad said he was overjoyed when a few youths from the community approached him and revealed their desire to set up a library. “A library by the community for the community is something rare,” said the tahsildar, who throughout his career has been passionately working for the welfare of the members of Koraga community.

The tahsildar not only donated books from his personal collection but also had racks made for the library.

Guruprasad also visited the library when it was inaugurated in April, a year ago. Today, the tahsildar’s office is a collection point for books, magazines like Competition Success Review.

“At regular intervals, the youth visit my office and collect the books, periodicals for their library in Gundavupadavu,” he said.