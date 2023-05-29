Flight operations hit at Mangaluru airport

The flight operations, both arrival and departure, at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) were affected due to technical issues.
A release from the MIA here said due to a technical issue with the runway lighting, flights to and from Mangaluru were affected.
The issue started around 7 pm on Sunday. The IndiGo flight from Mumbai (6E5188) was diverted to Kannur International Airport.
The departure of Air India Express flight to Bahrain (IX 789), scheduled at 8.05 pm, was put on hold.
Incoming flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were also delayed, the release said, adding that the technical issue was resolved after 9.30 pm.
