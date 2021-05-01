Flyover work inconveniences people in Bhagamandala

The ongoing work on the flyover at Bhagamandala is inconveniencing the residents.

With the dumping of soil by the roadside, the pedestrians find it difficult to move around when the region receives rainfall.

The ongoing work is also affecting the movement of people. The slush filled road is inconveniencing the movement of vehicles as well.

The work on the flyover is also delayed. As a result, the residents are facing daily hardships.

The rainfall in the last three days resulted in rainwater entering the shops and inconveniencing the shop keepers.