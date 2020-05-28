Forest dept offers more than 1.25L saplings

The Forest department, Mangaluru, will provide more than 1.25 lakh saplings, under various schemes of the government, to interested individuals, organisations, education institutions and religious institutions at subsidised prices.

Besides, the department will also plant hundreds of saplings as a part of afforestation schemes of the government.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) P Shridhar told mediapersons on Wednesday that saplings of different varieties were being grown in the government nursery in Padil for this purpose. The work of planting and maintaining the saplings of fruit-bearing, flower-bearing and shade-providing trees in the nursery is done under the guidance of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Prakash S Netalkar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Karikalan V and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shankaregowda.

"During 2020-21 as well, saplings of teak, rosewood, gooseberry, guava, sandalwood, red sander, neem, jamun, cocum, butter fruit, mahogany, Asoka, mango, jack fruit, peepul and other varieties will be provided under afforestation schemes 'Hasiru Karnataka', ' Nagara Hasirikarana', 'Smart City', 'Aranya Abhivruddhi Yojane' and 'Maguvigondu Mara Shalegondu Vana' ", the RFO said.

He added that the Forest department also provides subsidy to people for the saplings grown under 'Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane' to encourage afforestation.

How to get saplings?

The saplings will be available in 5x8, 6x9 and 8x12 bags at the government nursery in Padil, maintained by the forest department, from June 1 onwards. The price of each sapling ranges between Rs one and Rs three, depending on the size and species. The interested may submit an application to: Forest department Mangaluru Range Forest office at Hoigebazar, Bunder in Mangaluru. The application available free of charge at the office.

Those who want to buy more than 10 saplings should provide photocopies of the RTC of the land where the sapling is to be planted, the first page of the bank passbook and Aadhaar card, along with the application. After the payment of the amount, the acknowledgement and relevant documents should be produced at Padil nursery to avail the saplings. Individuals will be provided with a maximum of 500 saplings depending on the area of their land.

Organisations will be provided with a maximum of 100 saplings free of charge under 'Hasiru Karnataka' scheme, the officer said. While submitting applications and while receiving saplings, the persons are requested to wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing, as per the government norms.

DRFO Krishna was present in the press meet.

For details, contact: Range Forest office, Mangaluru : 0824 -2425167, RFO : 9448887973, DRFO : 9164587825 or Forest guard : 7619568579