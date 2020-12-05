Former minister Jeevijaya likely to join Congress

Former minister and influential leader B A Jeevijaya is likely to join the Congress.

Sources said that he will join the Congress at KPCC office in Bengaluru on December 7. The JD(S) leaders in the district have expressed their displeasure at Jeevijaya.

JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh alleged that former minister Jeevijaya is engaged in levelling allegations against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, instead of supporting the party.

Ganesh said that Jeevijaya is joining the Congress for his son’s political career. It will be a loss for Jeevijaya and not for the JD(S). None of the JD(S) leaders will follow Jeevijaya.

Jeevijaya has contested 11 times in the election and won only twice. He does not have the support of the people. On the other hand, Congress is also facing a shortage of leaders, said Ganesh.