Forum seeks water for Siddamoole residents, stages protest

Members of Dakshina Kannada Jilla Dalit Seva Samiti on Monday staged a protest in front of Kolthige Gram Panchayat demanding piped water connections and toilet facilities to six families of Siddamoole-Kemmar.

Samiti founder president Sesappa Bedrakadu said that the six families were forced to depend on a roadside pool for their water requirements.

Neither the BJP nor Congress representatives had made any effort to fulfil the basic needs of the residents, he alleged.

“We are fighting for the basic rights of drinking water and toilets to residents. It is not enough to earmark funds for the supply of water. The officials should give in writing on when the work will begin,” he said.

GP Panchayat Development Officer Sunil said that permanent water supply will be arranged for the residents of Siddamoole.

An estimate of Rs 7 lakh was submitted under Jal Jeevan Mission to the government. A minimum of one month is needed for implementing the works, he said.

Gram Panchayat president Shyama Sundar Rai said, “Temporary drinking water arrangements will be made for the residents. A fence will be constructed around the pool and the water in the pool will be cleaned.”