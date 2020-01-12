From field to literary field, farmer scripts success

A farmer in Bommalapura under Hirekodige Gram Panchayat jurisdiction has scripted a success story in mixed farming on his three-acre land.

Upendra Naik, the farmer, has cultivated Sapota, Mosambi, Orange, Cashewnut, Coffee, Soapnut, Cinnamon, Cumin, Chilly, Black Peppar, along with Arecanut.

In addition, he has also grown Hippali plant amid Arecanut. By grafting Pepper vines with Hippali plant, he has increased the yield of Black Pepper. Through this grafting method, he has overcome ‘Soragu’ disease that affects Pepper vines.

To overcome water woes, Naik has constructed farm pond on his land. Water from well is also used for irrigating the crops.

Naik also rears eight cows and buffaloes. Organic manure is used for the cultivation. He also cultivates vegetables required for daily use. Ginger, Bottlegourd and leafy vegetables are cultivated by him.

Naik has not only excelled in farming but is also known in literary world. He has written ‘Avathiya Bale’, a play, and ‘Anireekshitha’, a collection of stories.

Speaking to DH, Naik said, ‘’The land should be utilised effectively for cultivating crops. The farmers should not depend on a single crop, instead should take up mixed farming to earn a decent living. By cultivating vegetables, I earn a minimum of Rs 10,000.”