Garbage slides, affects 12 acre plantations

Over 12 acre plantations are covered in garbage that slid from the landfill site at Pacchanady.

Hundreds of arecanut and coconut trees have been affected. Leachate is entering lakes, streams, rivulets that join Malavooru vented dam.

MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty visited Mandarabailu and Pacchanady area on Saturday. The local residents are worried over sliding of the garbage. Three houses have been damaged in the incident.

Shetty said that alternative arrangements have been made at Hudco.

“I will discuss with the DC on earmarking alternative land for those who lost their plantations,” the legislator added.

He alleged that dumping yard was unscientific. “There is a need for smart dumping yard. An action plan should be prepared for compost preparation from the garbage,” Shetty has said.