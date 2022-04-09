'Indian culture should be included in curriculum'

Indian culture should be included in the Indian curriculum, said Textbook Review Committee chairman Rohith Chakrathirta.

“Indian system of education did not have the concept of textbooks in the past. The knowledge was passed by the Guru to Shishya. With the British colonialism, a system of learning through textbooks was introduced,” he said during a session on the review of curriculum at the Mangaluru Lit fest on Saturday.

History should stress the achievements of an individual and what message he has given to generations, he said.

“Our children should be introduced to our culture and tradition. Instead of Aristotle, there is a need to look into the history written by Chanakya. The life message is important for children. Along with information, the children should be imparted knowledge,” he added.

More than mathematics and science, it is the textbook contents of social science that trigger controversy, he said.

Efforts were made to tell half-truths in the curriculum in the past. Only Rajputs and Mughals were referred to when it comes to North India. No efforts were made to teach about other kingdoms and kings who had ruled. Tipu Sultan who had ruled only for 18 years was given prominence, he said.

“Uniform education cannot be introduced in the country. Ours is unity in diversity. When we understand this concept of unity in diversity, we can introduce textbooks in a different way,” said Rohith.

Resource person Aravinda Chokkadi said, “There was no curriculum in the Indian system of education before the arrival of the British. The present education system emphasises writing materials for children. It does not provide any materials to test his/her thinking capacity or reviewing capacity. Controversy is created when political history comes up in the curriculum.”

“There is a need to increase the thinking capacity of children. They should be made to understand life lessons through history for a better understanding of the future. A wider perspective of life should be developed through learning history. We have to develop a quality of accepting history,” he added.