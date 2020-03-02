Kadaba police face public ire

Kadaba police who had failed in offering protection to an acid attack victim from her stalker a month ago faced public ire again on Sunday.

Kadaba police on Sunday were accused of filing a false case against a dead motorist and taking sides with an influential person involved in illegal mining of sand. Tension prevailed as labourers from Rajasthan staged a dharna outside the mortuary in Puttur demanding justice to the dead motorist.

Lal Singh (30) from Rajasthan in his complaint to Puttur police inspector demanded a fair investigation into the death of his brother Megaraj (32), also from Rajasthan.

Singh in his complaint stated that Megaraj, a granite tile worker, was engaged in placing new tiles at the house of one Mulia Honnappa Gowda in Kodimbala.

Megaraj who was riding on his two-wheeler was knocked down by a speeding lorry at Bollaru in Nekkilady village in Kadaba police station limits on Sunday. Megaraj died on the spot after the truck’s tyres crushed his skull.

Lal Singh in his complaint alleged that Kadaba police instead of seizing the truck had allowed the driver to dump the sand being transporting illegally, and return where the accident had taken place.

Lal Singh also accused Kadaba police of filing a fake case in order to shield the truck driver.

“The Kadaba police said that my brother lost balance and fell down before coming under the wheels of a truck,” he said and added that as he lost confidence with Kadaba police and hence urged the Puttur inspector to conduct an impartial probe.

The labourers from Rajasthan withdrew their agitation and conducted the final rites after police assured them of justice.