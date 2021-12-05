To conserve sources of river water, the Kodagu district administration will organise Kaveri Nadi Utsava on December 17.

The programme is being held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The Nadi Utsava will be held in association with Cauvery Neeravari Nigama at Talakaveri. The Utsava will be held on the banks of Kaveri Nadi and its tributaries for seven days.

The Nadi Utsava will be flagged-off with a cleanliness drive. Later, Arathi and Deepotsava will be held in Bhagamandala.

Yoga, meditation an oath to conserve the river, a cleanliness drive and competitions for school and college students will be held in Kushalnagar on December 18. Later, Maha Arathi and Deepotsava will be held for Kaveri, said Cauvery Neeravari Nigama executive engineer Nagesh.

The programmes will be held on the banks of River Kaveri at Srirangapattana on December 19, T Narasipura on December 20 and on the banks of River Hemavathi at Yogananda Swamy Temple in Goroor on December 21.

Programmes will be held at Yadiyur on December 22 and at Kanakapura on December 23.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha will chair a meeting of representatives of various organisations at 3 pm on December 6 at his office in Madikeri to discuss Nadi Utsava, said Nagesh.