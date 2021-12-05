Kaveri Nadi Utsava on December 17

Kaveri Nadi Utsava on December 17

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 05 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 21:47 ist

To conserve sources of river water, the Kodagu district administration will organise Kaveri Nadi Utsava on December 17.

The programme is being held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. 

The Nadi Utsava will be held in association with Cauvery Neeravari Nigama at Talakaveri. The Utsava will be held on the banks of Kaveri Nadi and its tributaries for seven days. 

The Nadi Utsava will be flagged-off with a cleanliness drive. Later, Arathi and Deepotsava will be held in Bhagamandala. 

Yoga, meditation an oath to conserve the river, a cleanliness drive and competitions for school and college students will be held in Kushalnagar on December 18. Later, Maha Arathi and Deepotsava will be held for Kaveri, said Cauvery Neeravari Nigama executive engineer Nagesh. 

The programmes will be held on the banks of River Kaveri at Srirangapattana on December 19, T Narasipura on December 20 and on the banks of River Hemavathi at Yogananda Swamy Temple in Goroor on December 21.

Programmes will be held at Yadiyur on December 22 and at Kanakapura on December 23. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha will chair a meeting of representatives of various organisations at 3 pm on December 6 at his office in Madikeri to discuss Nadi Utsava, said Nagesh. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kaveri Nadi Utsava
Kodagu
district administration

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

The biskoot story

The biskoot story

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

 