Kodagu DC directs officials to shift people to relief centres

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the concerned nodal officials to shift the people living in the areas identified to be vulnerable to floods to the relief centres before July 15.

Chairing a meeting at the DC’s office hall on Monday, she said that a lot of damages have taken place during last week in the district, due to rain. High caution should be maintained in August first and second week, as the floods and landslides have occurred during the same period in the previous years.

The deputy commissioner further said, “Relief centres should be identified in schools, colleges, community centres and marriage halls. The strength of inmates should not exceed 100 in any centre. The centres should be equipped with facilities such as toilets, hot water and so on. Those who have not received vaccination against Covid-19 should be provided with the vaccination.”

Charulata also asked the tahsildars and nodal officers to work in coordination towards managing the monsoon fury.

Following complaints regarding the non-availability of the BSNL network in Bhagamandala, Garvale and several other regions, the deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure proper network connectivity in the regions.

The public works department should be ready with earth movers and excavators, so as to manage any serious situation. Cowsheds should be opened in 17 places in the district and the cattle in the vulnerable regions should be shifted to the cowsheds, she added.