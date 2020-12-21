Kodava organisations stage protest against Siddaramaiah

Stepping up their ante against Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that Kodavas eat beef, the members of various Kodava organisations staged a massive protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri on Monday.

The protesters shouted slogans against former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing the protesters, BJP Mahila Morcha former district unit president Maneyapanda Kanthi Sathish demanded that Siddaramaiah should tender an apology to the Kodavas.

If he fails to apologise, then Kodagu bandh will be observed, she warned.

“By stating that Kodavas eat beef, the former chief minister has abused the caste. A case on caste abuse will be filed against him. Siddaramaiah will be stopped at Koppa Gate in case he visits Kodagu in the near future. We will not allow him to enter Kodagu. He has been issuing statements against Kodavas frequently. It has hurt the self-esteem of the Kodavas,” she added.

Kodavas worship cattle during festivals. Siddaramaiah’s statement has hurt the sentiments of the community. He should tender resignation from his post, she demanded.

Madikeri Kodava Samaja president K S Devaiah also condemned Siddaramaiah’s statement.

Kodava Samaja leader Reena Prakash urged Siddaramaiah to read on Kodava community to improve his knowledge.

“Siddaramaiah is cruel like Tipu Sultan. We will go for legal fight condemning his statement. Kodava Samaja members will file a complaint against Siddaramaiah in various parts of Karnataka,” said Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa.

Ammathi Kodava Samaja President Bose Devaiah said it is not sufficient if Siddaramaiah expresses regret over the statement. He should apologise to the Kodavas.

The portrait of Siddaramaiah placed in Balagodu Federation of Kodava Samaja will be removed.

Complaint against Opposition Leader

Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa has filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah in Madikeri Town Police Station for issuing a derogatory statement.

In his complaint, he said that Siddaramaiah has spoken ill about Kodavas and a case should be filed.