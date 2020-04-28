Leopard attacks couple in Shanivarasanthe

Leopard attacks couple in Shanivarasanthe

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Apr 28 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 21:04 ist

A leopard attacked a couple, who were working in their coffee plantation, in Doddabilaha village.

According to the couple Renuka-Manjunath, the big cat pounced on them. When the terrified couple hurled sickle and pickaxe at the animal, it ran away.

When the couple raised an alarm, people in the neighborhood came out with sticks and guns. Forest department personnel conducted a spot inspection.

"The leopard has attacked and eaten buffaloes and cows in the village. They are now trying to target humans. The forest department should capture the big cat", villagers B A Anand, B C Jayappa, B M Prakash, B S Girish, B S Mohan and Praneeth Kumar said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
leopard
attack
Couple
coffee plantation

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 