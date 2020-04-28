Leopard attacks couple in Shanivarasanthe

A leopard attacked a couple, who were working in their coffee plantation, in Doddabilaha village.

According to the couple Renuka-Manjunath, the big cat pounced on them. When the terrified couple hurled sickle and pickaxe at the animal, it ran away.

When the couple raised an alarm, people in the neighborhood came out with sticks and guns. Forest department personnel conducted a spot inspection.

"The leopard has attacked and eaten buffaloes and cows in the village. They are now trying to target humans. The forest department should capture the big cat", villagers B A Anand, B C Jayappa, B M Prakash, B S Girish, B S Mohan and Praneeth Kumar said.