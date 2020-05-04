Liquor shops open: Social distancing norm taken for ride

Liquor shops open: Social distancing goes for a toss

DHNS
DHNS, Tarikere/Kadur/Birur,
  • May 04 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 19:36 ist
People wait in a queue outside a liquor outlet in Tarikere.

Serpentine queues were witnessed outside liquor outlets in Tarikere, Kadur, Chikkamagaluru and other areas in the district.

Liquor outlets had been shut from March 24, following the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even before the shutters went up, people thronged stores at several places. In fact, liquor outlet owners had also made an arrangement of shamiyana to protect customers from the sun.

Some even burst crackers to enjoy the mood of celebration in Tarikere. Realising the density of people outside the liquor outlets, police personnel were seen making an announcement in public address system appealing people to maintain social distancing.

Further, a relaxation of lockdown also helped people to move freely. All the shops, including cloth stores, remained open in different parts of the district.

The guideline that pillion rider was not allowed was thrown to the wind. Many were seen travelling in goods auto at Kadur without wearing a mask as well. Restaurants remained open. However, customers were not allowed to eat inside the restaurants.

The sale of liquor was poor in Birur.

Man walks 14 km for liquor

A man from Pura in Kannapura in the border area of Mudigere taluk walked 14-km to purchase liquor.

Labourer Ramesh had walked 14km to purchase liquor from MSIL outlet at Mudigere. “I started shivering after I stopped consuming liquor due to its non-availability since the announcement of the lockdown. I cannot climb a tree as part of my work. I can work only if I am healthy. I took leave to visit Mudigere to purchase liquor,” he said with a broad smile on his face. 

