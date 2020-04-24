Lockdown takes away ‘glitter’ from lives of goldsmiths

Mangaluru, DHNS: The craftsmen, engaged in gold and silver jewellery work, are struggling to make ends meet due to lockdown.

The goldsmiths come under unorganised sector and lack insurance and other facilities.

The lockdown has left the goldsmiths in distress. Normally, March to May is considered auspicious months as a majority of marriages are solemnised during the period. It is during this time the goldsmiths too make good money.

The intricate work on gold and silver ornaments is grueling work. There are more than 10,000 craftsmen, who are engaged in the work on the ornaments since generations.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has come as a jolt to our people and we are forced to close down all our shops. We are not sure how long it will take to revive the market,” rued B M Ravindra Acharya, one of the goldsmith.

The government has been giving priority to skill development of traditional craftsmen. Now, these traditional craftsmen engaged in gold and silver works are vulnerable. Every family should be given a compensation of Rs 10,000 per month, Rs 1 lakh security for the purchase of gold, interest-free loan and help in the educational needs of the children, he added.

The essential grocery items should be supplied to the goldsmiths, said DK Gold Workers’ Association President K L Harish.

“We have brought our woes to the notice of district in-charge minister, MLAs and DC. We are hopeful of positive response,” he added.

