Man creates awareness on Covid through costume

Ravi Katpadi, a daily-wage labourer who hails from Udupi, uses Krishna Janmashtami to help underprivileged children get medical treatment, by dressing up in unique costumes every year.

This year, he has attempted to create awareness on Covid-19, through his costume.

He has been dressing up in various monstrous costume for the last six years, to raise money to treat the poor kids. He has so far collected around Rs 52.50 lakh and helped in the treatment of 28 children.

This year, owing to the Covid-19 scare, he did not raise money and instead, tried to create awareness on Covid-19.

"Looking at my concept, the deputy commissioner had given me permission to go ahead with the costume," said Katpadi.