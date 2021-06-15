Man injured in elephant attack

An agriculturist was injured in an elephant attack in Kusuburu village on Monday morning.
Katnamane Girish is the injured. He was on his way to the town to purchase essential items when an elephant attacked him and the motorbike he was riding.
Girish sustained injuries on his hip and abdomen. He was provided first aid at the government hospital in Somwarpet and was later shifted to the district hospital for advanced treatment.
The bike he was riding was also damaged.
