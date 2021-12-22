Man succumbs to injuries following accident

Man succumbs to injuries

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 00:00 ist

A two-wheeler rider Vijesh (31) succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Vijesh, a resident of Kumapala Ashraya Colony, sustained serious injuries after knocking down a pedestrian, in Kolya on December 2.

Vijesh and the pedestrian, Pallavi, a resident of Dwaraka Kolya, were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte with serious injuries.

Vijesh died on Wednesday afternoon after he failed to respond to the treatment. Pallavi is also in critical condition, sources told DH.

