Man succumbs to injuries

A two-wheeler rider Vijesh (31) succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.
Vijesh, a resident of Kumapala Ashraya Colony, sustained serious injuries after knocking down a pedestrian, in Kolya on December 2.
Vijesh and the pedestrian, Pallavi, a resident of Dwaraka Kolya, were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte with serious injuries.
Vijesh died on Wednesday afternoon after he failed to respond to the treatment. Pallavi is also in critical condition, sources told DH.
