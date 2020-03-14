Mangaluru: Airlines accused of encashing on coronavirus

Passengers fumed against airlines for increasing the airfare from Mangaluru to different destinations.

Many took to Twitter to express their outrage against airlines which had encashed on coronavirus fears and increased airfares.

A passenger who had booked a ticket from Mangaluru to New Delhi tweeted that the airfare which was around Rs 7,000 was increased to Rs 20,000. Tagging his tweet to officials concerned, he asked, "Are you guys not aware of this loot by airlines?"

Passengers also complained that airlines were not keeping their promise on cancellation waiver. A passenger tweeted that the airlines demanded twice the amount despite requesting the rescheduling of flights.

Another passenger tweeted that he will file a case against the airlines for denying him concession during the cancellation of flight tickets.