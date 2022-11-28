Mangaluru blast suspect Shariq had visited Udupi

Mangaluru blast suspect Shariq had visited Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 09:09 ist
Smoke rises after the explosion inside autorickshaw in Mangaluru city. Credit: PTI Photo

Police sources have confirmed that Mohammed Shariq, the suspect in the Mangaluru blast case, had visited the Car Street area of Krishna Mutt in the city.

As part of the investigation, the Udupi police have verified CCTV cameras installed by business establishments in and around Car Street and have also collected information from shopkeepers.

An aged woman, who moves around the Car Street area, had even called her grandson using his mobile phone. She has been taking the help of people in contacting her grandson frequently, the sources said. 

The police suspect that Shariq had arrived at Car Street on October 16 and later travelled to Karkala and Bantwal.

The police have now decided to step up security in and around Krishna mutt.

