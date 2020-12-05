Mangaluru police detain 2 from Theerthahalli over objectionable graffiti

The Mangaluru police have detained two persons in connection with objectionable graffiti found in Mangaluru North and East police station limits.

The detained are Muhammed Sharique (22), son of Asim Abdul Majid and Mazha Munir Ahmed alias Mazh alias Munir (21), son of Munir Ahmed. Both are natives of Theerthahalli in Shivamogga district, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash told a press conference here on Saturday.

Sharique, a BCom graduate, is working as a salesman in a garment shop owned by his father in Theerthahalli and visited Mangaluru frequently.

Munir is a third year BTech student in an engineering college in Mangaluru and a resident of an apartment on Arya Samaj Road in Balmatta. He worked as a part-time food delivery boy, the commissioner said.

As both hail from Theerthahalli, they knew each other.

Recently, graffiti were found on an old building near the district court in Bunder police station limits and on the walls of an apartment in Bejai.

“We will seek police custody of the duo after producing them before the court, to conduct a detailed investigation,” said the commissioner.

The two were secured by the team comprising personnel from the Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North stations and the CCB police, led by DCP (crime) Vinay Gaonkar and DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar.

Details on the possible links of the arrested with terrorist organisations and the real motive behind the act are yet to be ascertained.