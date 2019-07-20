Mangaluru student in final round of Olympiad

Centre for Advanced Learning’s (CFAL) Shreyas Adiga has been qualified in the correspondence round of XV Russian Sharygin Geometry Olympiad.

He will now advance to the final round to be held from July 29 to August 1, at Dubna, Moscow. A total of 39 students from 10 countries qualified for the final round and only 12 students from India made it to the list.

Geometry Olympiad was started in 2005 and the problems are published in English since 2007. The competition is international and is intended for high school students of 8-11 grades (these are four elder grades in Russian Schools).

It is held annually in two rounds: a qualification round per correspondence and a final round. The competition is open to foreign high school students and the qualification round takes place from January to March each year.