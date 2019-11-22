Mannagudda Gurji’s 150th year on Nov 24

The 150th year of Deeparadhane Utsava – Mannagudda Gurji, dedicated to Sharavu Sri Mahaganapathy, will be observed on November 24.

Rajendra Kalbavi, Mannagudda Gurji Seva Samiti Trust joint cultural secretary, told reporters at Hotel Woodlands on Thursday that the new wooden chariot of Mannagudda Gurji will be offered to the Lord on the occasion.

“The venue of the Gurji celebrations will be decorated with 150 sky lanterns made by Lakshminarayana Rao of Boloor. Also, a troupe of children called ‘Gurji Makkala Sainya’ has been formed on the occasion. Lord Ganesha, the presiding deity will be offered 150 types of ‘alankara’,” he said.

Kalbavi added that, during the initial years the Gurji was built with plantain stems. Gradually, wooden logs and planks were used to construct the Gurji.

Programmes

Kalbavi said that Gynaecologist Dr Anupama Suresh will inaugurate the Bhajan programme at 5.30 pm on November 24. “Cultural programmes will be inaugurated by K Sripathi Bhat of Moodbidri, proprietor of Dhanalashmi Cashew Industries, at 6 pm. The formal programme will be held at 7.30 pm. MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and Karnataka Bank General Manager Nagaraja Rao B will be the chief guests. Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will be felicitated on the occasion. Woodlands Hotel owner Y Ramesh Bhat will preside over the programme,” he added.

The musical CD ‘Gurji Ganapa’ comprising devotional songs on Lord Sharavu Mahaganapathy, will be released on the occasion. Jnana Aithal and troupe will present a dance recital from 6 pm to 7.30 pm and various singers will sing devotional songs from 9.30 pm, he further said.

“The Mahapuja of the Gurji will be held at 1 am, followed by ‘Sankeerthanopasane’ and distribution of prasadam. Kalbavi meanwhile said that the first ‘laddu prasadam’ offered to the deity will go under the hammer and put up for auction. The vegetables and fruits used to decorate the Gurji will also be auctioned, in the form of prasadam,” said Kalbavi.

Y Ramesh Bhat, Mannagudda Gurji Seva Samiti Trust honorary president; P Bhargava Tantri, secretary; Gurucharan, joint secretary, and Manorama Umeshan, women’s cell secretary, were present at the press meet.