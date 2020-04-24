'Measures will be taken to revive Amrit Mahal Centre'

Measures will be taken to revive Amrit Mahal Centre: Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Ajjampura,
  • Apr 24 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 23:20 ist

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that measures will be taken to revive Amrit Mahal Cattle Breeding Centre.

Speaking after visiting the centre, he directed the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of fodder for the cattle. The cattle at the centre should be reared scientifically. Grass should be grown on the land belonging to the centre.

He said there are old unused buildings on the premises of the centre. The officials should prepare an action plan to rejuvenate the breeding centre.

Amrit Mahal Centre
C T Ravi
Chikkamagaluru
Ajjampura

