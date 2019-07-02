'Media should contribute to nation building'

P B Acharya, governor of Nagaland and governor in-charge of Manipur, has called upon the media to contribute to nation building by focusing on the development aspects of the non-privileged sections of society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Dakshina Kannada District Journalists’ Meet organised by the District Working Journalists’ Association at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on Monday.

Stating that the media is an indivisible part of society, Acharya said that the media should motivate people to create a stronger nation. “Indian media has a tendency to air sensational news, which needs to be controlled,” he advised.

Basel Mission

Recalling the contribution of Christian missionaries to the fields of education and journalism, Acharya noted that Basel Mission has played a significant role in the history of journalism and publishing in India.

Urban Development and District In-charge Minister U T Khader said that the media should come up with more positive and development-oriented news. “There is a need for the media to retain its credibility. Media persons need to undertake a round of introspection in this regard,” he advised.

State Working Journalists’ Association president Shivananda Tagadur said that journalists are doctors of the society. “The Journalists’ Association has been a platform for people from all walks of life, especially for the voiceless,” he pointed out.

‘People are mature’

Media expert Ishwara Daithota, who presided over the programme, opined that after the nation opened up to liberalisation, Indian media underwent tremendous change. “Ethical and unethical practices in media need a clear-cut definition in the current scenario. Journalists should commit the blunder of taking people for granted. People have always been very mature,” he reminded.

Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president of the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Association, who gave the keynote address, said that the association has planned to conduct village stays in the district to study the problems of people in the rural areas. The concept of ‘Brand Mangaluru’ has been floated to work at improving communal harmony, he stated.

Souvenir

A souvenir ‘Samachara’ was released by the dignitaries.

Computers contributed by Mangaluru Special Economic Zone to government higher primary school in Kutlur, Belthangady, were symbolically handed over to the school authorities on the occasion. An exhibition of books, photographs, paintings and cartoons were held at the venue.

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, Mangaluru Press Club president Annu Mangaluru and Patrika Bhavan Trust president Anand Shetty were present.