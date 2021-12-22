MIA ushers in Christmas spirit in terminal with DIY arts, crafts activities

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) ushered in the Christmas spirit by engaging passengers in arts and craft activity at the domestic departure hall on Tuesday.

The opening day of the two-day Do-It-Yourself (DIY) engagement was a big draw with the passengers who responded enthusiastically to artists Sapna Noronha and Amnah Khatri in creating their own self-made Christmas ornaments and greeting cards.

The duo of Sapna-Amnah presented the passengers with a broad canvas and allowed their festive imagination of passengers to take over.

The result surprised even the most reluctant passengers, especially the elderly passengers, who wondered if they could be their creative selves again.

An elderly woman who was a bit hesitant initially ended up doing two Christmas decoration pieces and was pleased as punch with the output.

The event also witnessed a mother-son duo teaming up to make a Christmas greeting and Christmas ornaments respectively.

Children especially liked the activity and were keen to come up with their own decorative pieces, which they got to keep for themselves.

Passengers vouched that the DIY activity was a refreshing change from either browsing their smartphones or catching up with their reading while waiting to board their respective flights.

Sapna said her mantra to conduct such workshops is to give the participants a free run and not impose her ideas on them.

“There is an artist in each of us and I appeal to this artist to bring out their best self,” stressed Sapna.