Migrant labourers stranded at anchored boats off Mangaluru

Hundreds of labourers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and from various parts of Karnataka including Gadag, Koppal and Kalaburagi districts are stranded in the purse sieners and trawl fishing boats anchored at Old Port in Bunder, Bengre in Mangaluru, following the nationwide lockdown clamped to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Without work, many among them are worried over their future. The lockdown has forced them to remain inside the boats. “We have no means to travel to our native. It would have been good if we are allowed to travel and be with our family members at this time of distress,” said Shivaraj, a native of Kalaburagi.

The boat owners have supplied ration to us, which may last for only a few days. The owners have asked us to stay back in the boats until the situation improves. Indrapanna from Odisha said; There are nearly 400 labourers from Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in the anchored boats. The drinking water in many boats needs to be replenished. Due to clampdown, water tankers are unable to supply water. We have small quantity of ration to cook. We are scared on what will happen in future. Our family members back in our villages are also worried,” he added.

Normally, these labourers visit their native once in three months and come back to work after staying there for 10 to 15 days. Once venturing into sea, they return with catch only after 10 days and are paid in the form of commission for the catch by the boat owners.

While, Gangadhar from Gadag, who has been working in fishing boats for the past 25 years, said, “I have not witnessed such a situation in my life. We are 40 people in three boats. My friend from Koppal has lost his mother on Friday and unable to attend the last rites. The police pleaded their helpless in sending us back to our native. We are somehow managing with very little provision,” he informed DH.