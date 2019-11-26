Miscreants loot money in the guise of seers

Unknown persons disguised as seers have looted a mobile phone and cash from the office of an entrepreneur in Kushalnagar on Tuesday.

Two people posing as seers entered Janashree Finance on Tuesday morning and asked water to drink. Later, they handed over a red coloured powder to finance firm owner Nagegowda, saying that it was ‘prasadam’. Nagegowda received it in good faith.

However, upon inhaling the powder, the finance firm owner started to oblige to the directions of the ‘seers’ and handed over a mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 to them. Later, both of them decamped with the cash in the office and fled from the spot.

The act of the miscreants has been captured on a CCTV camera.

Nagegowda has submitted a complaint to Kushalnagar Town Police station.