MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty tests positive for Covid-19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 24 2021, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 00:06 ist
Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty has tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: Special Arrangement

Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty has tested positive for Covid-19.

After experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms on Thursday, the MLA underwent the test and the samples tested positive on Friday. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Udupi.

The MLA said that as per the advice of the doctors, he is undergoing treatment.

COVID-19
Mangaluru
Coronavirus
Karnataka

