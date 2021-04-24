MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty tests positive for Covid-19

Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty has tested positive for Covid-19.
After experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms on Thursday, the MLA underwent the test and the samples tested positive on Friday. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Udupi.
The MLA said that as per the advice of the doctors, he is undergoing treatment.
