MLC polls: Direct fight between Congress-BJP in Kodagu

The Legislative Council election from the local bodies constituency in Kodagu district has taken a curious turn. With the JD(S) withdrawing its nominee at the last moment, there is a direct fight between Congress and BJP candidates.

There is a stiff fight between Congress and BJP in the BJP's strong fortress—Kodagu. Congress candidate Dr Mantar Gowda and BJP candidate Suja Kushalappa have been engaged in campaigning and are chalking out strategies for winning the election.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan is striving hard for the victory of his brother Suja Kushalappa.

Both candidates are crorepatis and have a political background. Dr Mantar is the son of former minister and BJP leader A Manju. The BJP has termed him as an 'imported candidate'.

However, Dr Mantar has been claiming that his mother hails from Kodagu and owns ancestral property in the district and is trying to attract voters.

While levelling allegations on family affiliation against the BJP candidate, the Congress leaders are chalking out tactics for the victory.

BJP leader A Manju is not seen openly campaigning for his son who is contesting from a Congress ticket. However, it is said that he is working behind the scenes for the political future of his son.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have been claiming that they have the highest number of supporters in the Gram Panchayat.

As Gram Panchayat members are not elected on party lines, the members will support the Congress, said Congress leaders.

On the other hand, M P Sunil Subramani, the present MLC representing the constituency is the brother of Suja Kushalappa. After he was denied a ticket, he is not seen actively participating in the campaign.

BJP candidate Suja Kushalappa said, "In the interest of development, I am confident of voters supporting the BJP."

Congress candidate Dr Mantar Gowda said, "Voters are craving for change. I have not come to Kodagu to become a leader. I will work as a party worker."

Total voters

Total - 1,343

Male - 654

Female - 689

Local bodies

Total Gram Panchayats - 130

Number of Town Panchayats - 3

City Municipal Council - 1