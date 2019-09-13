Mobile health unit fails to visit tribal colonies

This is the finest example of how the funds meant for the welfare of the ST community are misused. The mobile health unit run by the government for the health care of the tribals has failed to reach out to a majority of the tribal colonies.

The mobile unit with a state-of-the-art facility had to visit colonies and provide health care facilities to the tribals. The vehicle will have a doctor, a nurse, a lab assistant and a driver. The unit was supposed to visit various villages in Mudigere taluk daily.

In spite of the guidelines that the mobile unit should visit all the tribal colonies, it only visits a few villages, alleged Kalaseshwara Girijana Kshemabhivridhi Sangha Secretary Krishnappa.

The vehicle visits Ganapathi Katte, Nooji, Kalakodu, Karle and Karakadde area. About 90% of the colonies are deprived of the health care facilities, said Krishnappa.

Dr Sampath who was in the mobile unit said, “We have to visit every nook and corner of Mudigere taluk. It takes four to five hours in reaching a village. Further, the vehicle only has two-wheel drive facility. As a result, it cannot reach out to remote villages.”

Kallarapalu tribal colony residents said, “Kalasa hospital is situated far from the village. If the mobile unit can visit us, it will be of great help.”

Tribal leaders said, “Four-wheel drive facility vehicles should be given to ensure that it reaches out to all the colonies.”

ITDP district officer Hattiappa said, “The mobile unit was sanctioned by the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department, Bengaluru. The unit which is outsourced is unable to reach out to all the tribal colonies. I have also written to the director on the same.”

LAMPS Vice President Muthappa said, “In spite of spending lakhs of rupees, the unit is not benefiting a larger section of the tribal community. Four-wheel drive vehicle should be sanctioned to Kalasa taluk. It should visit all the tribal colonies in Kalasa.”