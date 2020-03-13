MP urges rlys to reintroduce Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express

Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express that was cancelled while introducing a new train between Bengaluru and Karwar should be reintroduced by Railway Ministry, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday.

He was participating in the discussion on the demands for grants of the Ministry at the Lok Sabha.

Kateel thanked Railways for introducing a new train (Train Nos. 16595/596). The new train will help passengers from coastal Karnataka as the departure and arrival timings of the train were very convenient.

But, the Railway Ministry while introducing the new train, cancelled two existing trains -(Train 16513/514 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru via Kunigal and Train Nos. 16523/524 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru via Mysuru).

These services were highly patronised between Karwar-Mangaluru and Mangaluru-Bengaluru since inception and their cancellation had caused severe hardships to the travelling public, in particular, elderly citizens and students, he said.

Kateel said the cancelled trains were catering to the needs of the people of the region for the past eight years. Withdrawing the popular service at this juncture was not justified at a time when more and more people were travelling by trains.

Besides snapping connectivity of the coast with Bengaluru and Mysuru regions, the cancellation also deprived the public of convenient connectivity between Karwar and Mangaluru during morning and evening hours, he argued and urged the Ministry to review its decision of cancellation and reintroduce the same trains to maintain connectivity via Mangaluru Central.

Bring M’luru Rly region under SWR: Nalin Kumar Kateel

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel urged the Ministry of Railways to form a separate railway division or bring Mangalore railway station under the South Western railways.

“The historical Mangalore Central (MAQ) railway station should be reconstructed as a World-class station. With more than 27,000 passengers visiting the station, Mangalore Central railway station needs two additional platforms. But, the work on the additional fourth and fifth platforms is yet to begin,” he said.

Kateel also sought nine more new trains including trains connecting Mangaluru to Rameshwaram and Tirupati.