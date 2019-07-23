‘Need to carry Tulu culture further’

Tulu culture and tradition is unique in its own way, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has said.

She was speaking at the ‘Ashadadallondu Dina – Mahileyara Koota’ programme organised by the Udupi Taluk Mahila Mandaligala Okkuta, Kannada and Culture Department, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha Taluk Samiti, Buntara Sangha Udupi and Tulu Koota Udupi on Monday.

The officer said, “There is a need to take up good values from Tulu culture and carry it further to lead a model life.”

She also lauded women for organising the programme to depict the culture of Tulu Nadu during monsoon. The culture and tradition should be passed on to the future generation.

Sindhu Rupesh, Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer, said, “The celebrations in the month of Aati, which is a part of the Tulu culture, are new to us. The Tulu Nadu delicacies are known all over the world. There is a need to conserve the culture for future generation.”

Zilla Mahila Mandaligala Okkuta president Sarala Kanchan presided over the programme.

The delicacies served on the occasion included ‘Thimare Chutney’, ‘Mango Chutney’, ‘Uppad Pacchir’, ‘Pundigasi’, ‘Kendadadye’, ‘Semedadye’, ‘Nugge Vade’, ‘Thevu Chutney’, ‘Payasa’, ‘Halasina Mulka’, ‘Tojank Palya’, ‘Jackfruit Gatti’, ‘Patrode’, ‘Moode’ and ‘Huli Saru’.