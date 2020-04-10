Nitte Group gives Rs 1.25 cr to fight COVID-19

Nitte Group in Mangaluru contributes Rs 1.25 cr to fight COVID-19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 14:56 ist
Nitte Group Mangaluru, comprising Nitte (Deemed to be University) and Nitte Education Trust Institutions has contributed Rs 1.25 crore to support the efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. 
Announcing the contributions, the president of the Trust N Vinaya Hegde said that, out of this, Rs 75 lakh have been contributed to the ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)’ and Rs 50 lakh to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the toughest challenges that the world is facing today, he said that the employees and management of Nitte Group take pride in donating financial and professional services at these testing times to support the decisive fight of the Central and State Governments against COVID-19. In addition, the Group is also providing livelihood support to the underprivileged sections of the society in the nearby villages  

