Nitte PhD scholar bags Newton-Bhabha Fellowship

Prithvisagar K S, a PhD scholar working under the guidance of Dr Krishna Kumar B, Division of Infectious Diseases, at Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER), was awarded a short-term PhD placement fund.

Prithvisagar will carry out his study as part of his doctoral research at the University of Plymouth, UK, under the Newton Bhabha Funds Program jointly supported by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in the UK and ­Ministry of Science and Technology in India, along with the British Council in India, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The fellowship covers the cost incurred during travel, accommodation and a stipend for the scholar.

Prithvisagar will be working on mechanisms of infections caused by Vibrio parahaemolyticus, an important human pathogen. He is one of the twenty-one awardees across the country.