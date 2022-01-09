Nitte PhD scholar bags Newton-Bhabha Fellowship

Nitte PhD scholar bags Newton-Bhabha Fellowship

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 09 2022, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 00:25 ist
Prithvisagar K S

Prithvisagar K S, a PhD scholar working under the guidance of Dr Krishna Kumar B, Division of Infectious Diseases, at Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER), was awarded a short-term PhD placement fund.

Prithvisagar will carry out his study as part of his doctoral research at the University of Plymouth, UK, under the Newton Bhabha Funds Program jointly supported by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in the UK and ­Ministry of Science and Technology in India, along with the British Council in India, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The fellowship covers the cost incurred during travel, accommodation and a stipend for the scholar.

Prithvisagar will be working on mechanisms of infections caused by Vibrio parahaemolyticus, an important human pathogen. He is one of the twenty-one awardees across the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prithvisagar K S
PhD scholar
Newton Bhabha Funds Program
Fellowship
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 