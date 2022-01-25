Norms simplified for trade licence

The online app for renewing or availing trade licences online has been simplified after collecting feedback from the traders who had applied online after it was introduced in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits during 2021-22, said Mayor Premananda Shetty.

To solve inconvenience faced by traders in renewing or availing trade licences, MCC has developed a new app through Keonics. With it, traders can apply online and were able to pay the fee through net banking or credit/debit cards.

He said around 14,000 trade licences have been renewed and new licences have been issued during 2021-22 using the app. Using the online system, the traders need not visit MCC to get a trade licence renewed or get a fresh trade licence. The traders will get SMS for their registered phone numbers during 2022-23 with the link and the payment details for renewing the trade licence. The traders have to log in using www.mcctradelicence.com and track the status of their application.

If they have received any SMS on pending payment, using the file number, they can make the trade licence fee online. After the payment, they can download a provisional certificate. If there is any correction in the provisional certificate, then they can get it rectified through health inspectors within 15 days, which will be rectified by the officers using e-signature. The final certificate can be availed within 30 days of payment of the fee.

The mayor said that as per the multi-purpose workers (MPWs) feedback, there are around 6,000 to 7,000 traders and establishments who are yet to renew the trade licences or get the fresh trade licences within the MCC limits.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that a special team of the MCC has been constituted to collect the pending trade licence renewal fee. The team will visit the establishments, shops, to verify the trade licences. Action will be taken against those who have failed to renew their trade licences for the last few years.

In case the traders are found having furnished wrong information on the plinth area of the establishments while applying for trade licences or renewal of trade licences, then a huge fine will be slapped on them.