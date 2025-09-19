<p>Imphal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/1">Manipur</a> government has prohibited registration of deeds for the transfer of land from indigenous people to outsiders, according to a notification.</p>.<p>However, the government has allowed registration of deeds related to the transfer of land from an indigenous person to a non-indigenous one on condition that the transferee must be a permanent resident of the state.</p>.<p>In a notification issued on Thursday, the Land Resources Department said, "No deed shall be registered for the transfer of land (by gift, sale, or mortgage) from an indigenous person to a non-indigenous person." But there is an exception to the restriction, according to the notification.</p>.Influx of illegal immigrants threat to identity, existence of indigenous people: Ex-Manipur CM Biren.<p>Notwithstanding the restriction on transfers to non-indigenous persons, registration may be permitted “if the persons involved in the land transfer (by gift, sale, or mortgage) are permanent residents of the state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>”, it said.</p>.<p>The notification came into effect immediately.</p>.<p>Those who intend to purchase land in Manipur are required to approach the deputy commissioner of the district concerned.</p>.<p>The DCs have been asked to verify applications related to buying land and send them to the administrative secretary (Land Resources), it said.</p>.Influx of illegal immigrants threat to identity, existence of indigenous people: Ex-Manipur CM Biren.<p>An internal committee of the Land Resources Department will verify each application before presenting it to a panel of officers who are responsible for recommending to the government the grant of permission for the sale deed registration of land, the notification said.</p>.<p>"The recommendation is made under the Manipur Regulation of Sale Deed Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2023," it said.</p>.<p>It also stated that any sale deed involving transactions above Rs 2 lakh must be completed either through account-to-account transfer or by cheque.</p>