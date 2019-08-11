Over 300 houses inundated in Ullal

As many as 300 houses on the banks of River Nethravathi are submerged as the river is in spate, in Ullal. The affected families had been shifted to safer locations.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S visited the flood-affected region in Ullal.

Over 25 houses are submerged in water at Ullal Uliya. The occupants of 10 houses have been shifted to safer locations. Over 40 houses at Ullal Hoige, 30-odd in Ullal Pandel, 20 houses in Kakkethota and Ullal Kodi, 40 houses in Kallapu, 100 houses in Kallapupatla and 40 houses in Manchila are submerged in water. The flood victims were provided shelter at Ullal Dargah, Dharmanagara Government School, Sharadanikethana School in Ullal, Ullal CMC and St Sebastian School in Permannur.

That apart, over 40 houses are inundated at Somanath Uliya in Munnur village. The occupants of 15 houses, under the threat of floods, were shifted. About 30 houses are submerged at Gattikudru in Amblamogaru.

Flood water has also inundated Uliya Somanatheshwara Temple and Kotraguthu Lakshminarasimha temple.

A rescue team, led by Zilla Panchayat member Dhanalakshmi Gatti, rescued two puerperal women and their 10 day-old children at Somanatha Uliya. Senthil said that three relief centres had been opened in Mangaluru constituency and 30 families had been provided shelter.

The body of Jainulla Abeed (34), who had gone missing from Kallapu, was found on Saturday.

Many acres of plantations were inundated by Okkethooru, Badanaje and Kudthamugeru streams in Vittal. Over 82 electricity poles were also damaged in Vittal. With Kudthamugeru stream overflowing, the movement of vehicles on Vittal-Salethooru was suspended.

Families rescued

Families of four labourers, who were surrounded by water, were rescued using boat on the direction of MLA Bharath Shetty near Bangra Kulooru. The area where passenger boats are anchored at Kasaba Bengre was also inundated.

Many houses located in low-lying areas of Jeppinamogaru and Kadekaru on NH 66 were inundated and the rescue teams shifted the occupants to safer locations. The low-lying areas in Gurupura, Ulaibettu, Doninje, Bailupete, Adyapadi Kudru, Nooyi, Kelaginakere, Adooru, Polali, Malali and Permanki were also flooded.

Mogarukudru in Adyapadi transformed into an island with 12 to 15 houses being submerged in water. About 30 cattle belonging to Yathin in Uliya were rescued. Uliya was surrounded by water from River Phalguni on all sides.

River Phalguni, which is in spate, has submerged NH 169 at Kukkudakatte and Parari. The interior roads in Ulaibettu remained inundated.

The wooden logs near the vented dam at Malavooru had affected easy flow of water. At least seven houses were inundated near Maravoor railway bridge. Eight houses are facing flood threat at Adyapadi Kudru. The low-lying areas of Chelyaru, Soorinje, Mukka, Kulooru and Baikampady are flooded. Several houses in Panjimogaru and Atrabailu were inundated as River Phalguni is in spate. Many families were provided shelter at Kuloor Church.

The low-lying areas in Athooru, Kilenjooru and Shibarooru in Mulki remained inundated even on Saturday.

Several houses in Adyar, Kannur and Arkula were flooded and the occupants were shifted to relief centres.