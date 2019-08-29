Passenger arrested with Rs 3.54L in foreign currencies

A passenger in illegal possession of foreign currencies worth Rs 3.54 lakh was caught red-handed during the frisking process by a CISF officer at Mangalore International Airport on Thursday.

The passenger identified as Ulwar Khaderaha was all set to board the Air India flight (IX 813) to Dubai. During the frisking process, a CISF officer detected foreign currencies in the inner pocket of pants. The currency (18500- Saudi Riyal, 260 -UAE Dirham, 100 Beharin Dinar, and 2200 Indian rupees) was equivalent to a value of Rs 354000, sources at the airport said.

The accused was handed over to Customs officials who offloaded the passenger and detained him for interrogation.