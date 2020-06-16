Patent granted for NMAMIT’s ‘SMITHA’

Patent granted for NMAMIT's 'SMITHA'

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jun 16 2020, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 19:52 ist

The invention ‘Scalable Modular Interconnect for Three-dimensional High-Performance Application (SMITHA) - A new 3D topology for noc-based systems’ of Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar has been granted a patent by Indian Patent Office recently.

‘SMITHA’ is a new three-dimensional architecture that helps in designing applications that would run faster than the existing system in a multicore system. This also enables more logic to be implanted on silicon.

The invention is conceived and developed by Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, principal, NMAMIT, Nitte and Dr Sanju V, associate professor in the Department of CSE, Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, Bengaluru and P Venkata Krishna, professor, VIT University, Vellore.

