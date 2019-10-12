Philatelic Deposit Account, a boon for philatelists

Philatelic Bureau, which is situated at the Mangaluru Head Post Office in Pandeshwar, is being credited for helping stamp collectors in the region to become philatelists of international repute.

Through different approaches, the Bureau has been encouraging stamp collectors to enrich their collections. The Philatelic Deposit Account (PDA), introduced by the Postal Department through the Philatelic Bureaus across the country, assists philatelists in accessing new stamps, released from the Department of Posts, and in delivering at their doorsteps.

A philatelist, who holds a PDA, would deposit any amount above Rs 200 and place a requisition for the philatelic materials of his choice – such as stamps, special day covers, sheetlet, block, miniature sheets and so on. The new releases are sent to the account holders through registered post, once in three months. The price of stamps is deducted from the account.

The account holder replenishes account by depositing money into the account. With Electronic Money Order, the payment has been made easier, philatelists added.

Mangaluru Head Post Office, Pandeshwar, Senior Post Master K Subraya Pai told DH that the Philatelic Bureau in Pandeshwar is one of the four such bureaus in the state, the others being in Bengaluru, Belagavi and Mysuru.

Mangaluru Philatelic Bureau in-charge Sowmya said that there are 1,200 PD account holders in the district. Many account holders hail from the district and people working in different cities also own accounts here.

Philatelist on international repute Danial Monteiro says that he has been collecting stamps on ducks with the help of PDA.

It is a convenient method as all newly released stamps and covers by the India Posts, are delivered at the doorstep, he informed.

World of stamps

The Mangaluru Philatelic Bureau is open to public from 9 am to 5 pm. Those interested can drop in and have a look at the philatelic materials at the Bureau.

Many schoolchildren visit the Bureau to have a glimpse of the stamps and special day covers, exhibited at the Bureau.