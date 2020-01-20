Protesters demand withdrawal of CAA

Members of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi staged a protest demanding the President of India to revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru.

The protesters raised slogans against the Central government.

“Dalits, displaced, orphans, tribals and other poor do not have documents in the country. The CAA will inconvenience them,” they echoed.

Samithi convener Yalagudige Basavaraju said, “The economic slowdown has already affected industries in the country. The rise in the price of essential commodities has inconvenienced the poor. The unemployment rate is on the rise. The farmers fail to get a suitable price for the farm produce. The Centre should solve the burning issues.”

A memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.