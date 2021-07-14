Residents urge authorities to restore street light

H M Bojegowda, a resident of Alekatte in Chowdlu Gram Panchayat limits, alleged that the authorities concerned have removed the power connection to the street light near his house when he was hospitalised due to Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that his house is surrounded by a coffee estate and following his request, a street light was installed two years ago.

But, quoting the reason of Rs 42 lakh due for the CESC, the power supply was disconnected. If the power connection is not restored, a protest will be held in front of the Gram Panchayat, he said.

Bojegowda also said that more than 20 houses in the region lack basic facilities of roads and drains. The elected representatives have not been responding to people's problems.

The Chowdlu panchayat is one of the panchayats earning the highest revenue. But, no development works have been taken up by the panchayat, he said.

Due to the lack of proper roads, ambulances are not coming near the houses. People have to carry LPG cylinders from the main road to their house.

Alekatte residents Uday Kumar, M A Ganesh, N G Harshith and S Akash were present.