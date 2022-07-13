Roads in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi see potholes again

The national highways and other roads in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are ridden with potholes once again. Visitors to Udupi are welcomed by these pothole-ridden roads and overflowing drains. The condition of NH 66 and 169 A and other state highways in Udupi is deplorable.

Those entering Udupi via Ambagilu have to travel through roads with huge potholes. When it rains heavily, the motorists are unable to assess the depth of the pothole-ridden roads with rainwater.

Owing to the ongoing work on the water pipeline, all roads are damaged.

The main roads at Ambalpadi, Bailakere, Tenkupete, Badagupete, Bannanaje, Mission Compound Road, Beedinagudde and Gundibailu also have potholes.

The condition of the main road passing near the Indrali Railway Bridge connecting Udupi-Manipal under National Highway 169 ‘A’ is pathetic. The road is full of potholes with highway work pending. "Several two-wheeler riders have met with accidents since they were not aware of the potholes," auto driver Srinivas said.

The potholes are filled temporarily using soil. This aggravates the situation when rain lashes the region and the entire stretch becomes muddy.

Huge potholes have surfaced on NH 169 A at Parkala also. The main road leading to Malpe Beach is crying for attention.

PWD Udupi engineer Rajesh said that potholes in Padubidri were filled 10 days ago. It will be checked again and steps will be taken to fill it.

The stretch from Kuloor to Surathkal and from Pumpwell to Talapady have developed potholes and are causing inconvenience to the motorists.

Huge potholes have emerged on the national highway between Surathkal and B C Road, but no steps have been taken to fill them, charged Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti President Muneer Katipalla.

“As per the rules, the potholes on roads that collect toll from vehicles should be filled within 48 hours. If the road is not maintained, then toll should not be collected. The condition of motorists who use this pothole-ridden road after paying the toll is pathetic,” he said.

“Unfortunately, no maintenance has been taken up prior to the monsoon. As a result, the road lacks maintenance. It is a tragedy that neither the Dakshina Kannada MP nor the local MLA is bothered about the pothole-ridden road,” Muneer said.

The rainwater-filled potholes expose the two-wheeler riders to danger. While trying to avoid the potholes, they meet up with accidents.

Potholes have also surfaced on the Nethravathi old bridge on NH 66. Deep potholes have developed on the road at the toll plaza on B C Road.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said that the condition of the national highways that

pass through the district is in a pitiable condition.

The waterlogging on the national highway is also inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians, he added.