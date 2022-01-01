'Scouts Bhavana needed in all taluks'

Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P G R Sindhia said Bharath Scouts and Guides should have a Scouts Bhavana in all the taluks for carrying out its activities.

During an interaction with reporters organised by DK Working Journalists Association, Sindhia said already there is a Scouts Bhavana in Pilikula and Belthangady taluks in Dakshina Kannada district.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has initiated the work on renovating the Scouts Bhavana in Belthangady.

Similarly, the repair and renovation work on the Bhavana in Mangaluru city will also be taken up. Support is required from the government and other organisations for realising the dream of Scouts Bhavana in all the taluks, he said.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore for Bharath Scouts and Guides in Karnataka was withdrawn, he added.

Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner said that Scouts and Guides have been engaged in an informal way of learning. Even National Education Policy 2020 stresses the skill development for a living, which the Scouts and Guides have been teaching its students.

Scouting and Guiding have been making the students good citizens of the country, he said.

The service of Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers were utilised while conducting SSLC and PUC exams in Karnataka. The volunteers had served at the vaccination centres. When the state will go for vaccination for the adolescents, the service of Rovers and Rangers will be utilised in all the schools and colleges, he added.

The Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers have prepared 1 crore masks and distributed them among the police, education department and others. Releasing the 2022 calendar of Bharath Scouts and Guides, Sindhia said that the calendar has activities of the Scouts and Guides based on the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Organisation.

He said that a four-day workshop on identifying medicinal plants and their uses is underway in Moodbidri for the Scouts and Guides under the leadership of District Commissioner of Scouts and Guides Dr M Mohan Alva.