Sindhu Rupesh takes charge as Dakshina Kannada DC

Sindhu B Rupesh took charge as the 129th Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district here, on Saturday.

Sindhu is the second woman deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Ranjani Srikumar had served as the first woman DC of undivided Dakshina Kannada in 1989. For the first time, two women officers are serving as DC and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Roopa M J).

The State government on Friday posted Sindhu, a 2011 batch IAS officer, as the deputy commissioner of the district.

Sindhu was serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Udupi Zilla Panchayat. The post of the deputy commissioner fell vacant after the resignation of Sasikanth Senthil S, a 2009 batch IAS officer, on Friday.

Sindhu, a BE graduate from Mysuru, had bagged 17th rank in the examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). On her role ahead, she said, “It is a diverse district and the diversity will pose a challenge to work, which should be exciting as well. The district is known for intellectuals, where the administration gets a lot of inputs from the people. The district administration will take forward the best practices of the predecessors with the cooperation of people and officials.”

On being the second woman deputy commissioner of the district she said, “I felt happy that I am the second woman DC. I was asked this question in Udupi where then DC, SP and CEO were women. Such development will motivate women to come forth in public administration.

However, it makes no difference when it comes to the administration as who heads it.”